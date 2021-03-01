The Arizona Cardinals have reached an agreement with former Houston Texans players J.J. Watt, and it looks like the defensive end is headed to Arizona. Hear Colin Cowherd's reaction to the news that Watt has signed with the Cardinals.Full Article
J.J. Watt signs with the Arizona Cardinals, Colin Cowherd reacts | NFL | THE HERD
