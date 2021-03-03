Shannon Sharpe on whether James Harden deserves a warm welcome upon return to Houston | UNDISPUTED

James Harden will make his return to Houston tonight for the first time since he forced his way out via trade to the Brooklyn Nets earlier this season. Harden hopes to get some love upon his return, saying 'the love and the appreciation that I've given to that city and that I still give to that city, I'm hoping that the favor can be returned.' Hear what Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe have to say about Harden's first game against the Houston Rockets.