Chelsea travel to Anfield on Thursday evening to lock horns with reigning Premier League title holders Liverpool in the battle for a top four finish this seasonFull Article
Ben Chilwell drops hint over Thomas Tuchel's Chelsea team selection vs Liverpool
Football.london0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Liverpool v Chelsea: Premier League match preview
An in-depth look at Liverpool's Premier League clash against Chelsea, with the champions desperate to stop the rot at Anfield.
PA - Press Association STUDIO