LeBron James has faced Giannis Antetokounmpo as an opponent in the last three All-Star Games.Full Article
Team LeBron selects Giannis with No. 1 pick in NBA All-Star draft
FOX Sports0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Colin & Chris Broussard’s NBA-All Star Mock Draft | THE HERD
FOX Sports
Chris Broussard joins Colin Cowherd to do a mock draft of the NBA All-Star draft. Colin will pick in favor of LeBron James' team..
-
LeBron takes Giannis first in draft; KD picks Kyrie
ESPN
-
Follow the NBA All-Star Game draft live -- who will captains LeBron and KD choose?
ESPN
-
NBA All-Star Draft 2021: How to watch Team LeBron, Team Durant pick teams, player pool, live stream, TV, time
CBS Sports
-
NBA All-Star Game 2021: Full player pool for Team LeBron and Team Durant to choose from for draft on March 4
CBS Sports
You might like
More coverage
2021 NBA All-Star Game Captains and Starters Revealed
2021 NBA All-Star Game
Captains and Starters Revealed .
The captains and starters were announced on Feb. 18 based on..
Wibbitz Top Stories
NBA All-Star Game 2021: Full player pool for Team LeBron and Team Durant to choose from for draft on March 4
The NBA All-Star Game draft is scheduled for March 4 and the game itself will be played on March 7
Upworthy