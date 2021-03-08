Team LeBron dominated the 2021 NBA All-Star game against team Durant, sweeping all of the quarters and secured $1,250,000 for their chosen charity. Giannis Antetokounmpo was named the Kobe Bryant All-Star MVP.Full Article
Team Lebron Sweeps Team Durant in NBA All-Star Game 2021, Secures $1.25M for Charity
