Team Lebron Sweeps Team Durant in NBA All-Star Game 2021, Secures $1.25M for Charity

Team Lebron Sweeps Team Durant in NBA All-Star Game 2021, Secures $1.25M for Charity

HNGN

Published

Team LeBron dominated the 2021 NBA All-Star game against team Durant, sweeping all of the quarters and secured $1,250,000 for their chosen charity. Giannis Antetokounmpo was named the Kobe Bryant All-Star MVP.

Full Article