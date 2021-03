Dimitar Berbatov is backing Tottenham Hotspur to secure a 3-0 win against Crystal Palace at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Sunday night. Jose Mourinho’s side have won their last two Premier League games to rekindle their slim hopes of securing a top-four finish in the 2020-21 campaign. Gareth Bale scored twice in Tottenham’s 4-1 victory […]