Rangers fans fly mocking plane banner above Celtic’s game at Dundee United with Steven Gerrard’s side on brink of Scottish Premiership title

talkSPORT

Published

Rangers fans flew a mocking plane banner over Tannadice Park while Dundee United hosted Celtic on Sunday. Steven Gerrard’s men are on the verge of being crowned Scottish champions after their 3-0 win over St Mirren on Saturday. Celtic must beat Dundee United or Rangers’ title triumph will be confirmed. Regardless, the result looks inevitable […]

