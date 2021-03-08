Giannis, perfect in Team LeBron win, nabs MVP
Giannis Antetokounmpo's 16-for-16 performance from the field powered Team LeBron to a blowout win on Sunday night and earned the Bucks star his first All-Star Game MVP award.Full Article
Giannis Antetokounmpo was the game MVP after shooting 16 of 16 for 35 points.