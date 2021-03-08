News24.com | Big-hitting DeChambeau wins Arnold Palmer Invitational
Big-hitting Bryson DeChambeau shot a one under par 71 to win the Arnold Palmer Invitational at Bay Hill in Orlando.Full Article
Lee Westwood reflects on a thrilling final-round tussle with Bryson DeChambeau and a runner-up finish at the Arnold Palmer..
US Open champion Bryson DeChambeau holds off the challenge of Lee Westwood to win the Arnold Palmer Invitational.