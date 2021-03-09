Qatar Open: Dan Evans to play Roger Federer after Jeremy Chardy win
Great Britain's Dan Evans will be Roger Federer's first opponent when he comes back from over a year out of action.Full Article
Roger Federer, who had not played since losing to Novak Djokovic in the 2020 Australian Open semi-finals since when he has had two..
