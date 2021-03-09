Road Safety World Series: Irfan Pathan, Manpreet Gony's mad-hitting goes in vain against Kevin Pietersen's England Legends

A heroic display by Irfan Pathan combined with some mad hitting by Manpreet Gony kept the spectators on the edge of their seats as India Legends endured a six-run defeat against England Legends in an enthralling encounter at the ongoing Road Safety World Series on Tuesday. A total of 71 runs came off the final five overs as India Legends fell short by mere six runs while chasing a stiff 189-run target against Kevin Pietersen-led England Legends.