Cut from the same cloth as Wayne Rooney, Jude Bellingham is already Borussia Dortmund’s best midfielder after turning down Man United and may gatecrash England squad
Published
Erling Haaland stole the headlines as Borussia Dortmund reached the Champions League quarter-finals. That was unsurprising – with the striker’s two goals against Sevilla on Tuesday night making him the fastest player ever to score 20 goals in the competition. But just as impressive for Dortmund in the 2-2 draw, which sealed a 5-4 aggregate […]Full Article