Jude Bellingham is a ‘machine’ at 17 like Wayne Rooney, is already Borussia Dortmund’s best midfielder and has chance to stake a claim for England’s European Championship squad
Erling Haaland has captured much of the attention at Borussia Dortmund this season, and rightly so, but Jude Bellingham also deserves plenty of plaudits. The 17-year-old has been impressive in both the Bundesliga and the Champions League, playing a starring role in their route to the quarter-finals – where they will meet Man City. In […]Full Article