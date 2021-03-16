Leylah Annie Fernandez moves on to Monterrey Open Round of 16
18-year-old Leylah Annie Fernandez of Laval, Que., defeats American Coco Vandeweghe 6-3, 6-2 in the opening round of Monterrey Open.Full Article
Canadian teenager Leylah Annie Fernandez has won her first ever WTA title after defeating Switzerland's Viktorija Golubic 6-1, 6-4..