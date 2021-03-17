Lionel Messi equals Xavi Hernandez’s record for most Barcelona appearances

Lionel Messi equals Xavi Hernandez’s record for most Barcelona appearances

Mid-Day

Published

Lionel Messi tied Xavi`s 767 games in all competitions for Barca and marked yet another milestone with a brilliant brace, a curling effort in the first half flying in off the crossbar at Camp Nou before a late shot nestled in the corner.

Full Article