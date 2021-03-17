Lionel Messi tied Xavi`s 767 games in all competitions for Barca and marked yet another milestone with a brilliant brace, a curling effort in the first half flying in off the crossbar at Camp Nou before a late shot nestled in the corner.Full Article
Lionel Messi equals Xavi Hernandez’s record for most Barcelona appearances
Mid-Day0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Barca legends pay tribute to Messi
Sky Sports UK
Barcelona legends pay tribute to Lionel Messi after he equalled Xavi's record of 767 appearances for the club.
-
´Extraterrestrial´ Messi saluted by Vidal and Xavi after matching Barcelona record
SoccerNews.com
-
La Liga: Lionel Messi double leads Barcelona to within four points of top spot
Zee News
-
Koeman: Luckily record-breaking Messi is still with Barcelona
SoccerNews.com
-
Barcelona 4-1 Huesca: Lionel Messi equals Xavi's Barcelona appearance record
BBC Sport
You might like
More coverage
Messi scores two as he equals Xavi's Barcelona appearance record in win over Huesca
BBC News
Lionel Messi scores twice and makes another on the day he equals Xavi's record for most Barcelona appearances.