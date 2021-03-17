Chelsea vs Atletico Madrid LIVE: Team news and latest updates for Champions League clash at Stamford Bridge as Tuchel’s Blues eye quarter-finals
Published
Chelsea take on Atletico Madrid in the Champions League tonight as the Blues look to book their place in the draw for quarter-finals. Chelsea lead Atletico 1-0 on aggregate following Olivier Giroud’s overhead kick in the first leg Champions League quarter-final draw takes place on Friday talkSPORT will have updates throughout the evening and you […]Full Article