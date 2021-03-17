Jurgen Klopp says it will be ‘almost impossible’ for Liverpool to finish in top four and plays down chances of winning Champions League this season
Published
Jurgen Klopp believes Liverpool’s chances of finishing in the top four this season are ‘almost impossible’. The Reds moved to within five points of Chelsea in the final Champions League qualification spot when they beat Wolves on Monday night, however, Klopp feels they still have an uphill battle. “I like to be an optimist, but […]Full Article