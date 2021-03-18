Jose Mourinho says he ‘doesn’t need’ Glenn Hoddle’s advice as Tottenham boss fires back at BT Sport pundit following disastrous Europa League defeat
Jose Mourinho hit back at Glenn Hoddle after he branded Spurs ‘diabolical’ following their disastrous Europa League exit at the hands of Dinamo Zagreb. Spurs’ week started with a north London derby defeat to Arsenal and it got worse as a sensational hat-trick from Mislav Orsic, completed at the very start of the second period […]Full Article