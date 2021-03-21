Virat Kohli clicked performing 'daddy duties' at airport, Team India reach Pune for ODIs

India skipper Virat Kohli had a brilliant outing with the bat in the final T20I against England in Ahmedabad on Saturday. Leading the side from the front, the Indian skipper blasted an unbeaten knock of 80 runs from 52 balls, that too after promoting himself as an opener in the contest. His spectacular show at the world's largest stadium helped India pile a gigantic 224/8 on the board, which eventually proved more than enough for the tourists as they could only manage 188/8 in response.