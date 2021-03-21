The Welsh Rugby Union (WRU) has called for a stop to keyboard warriors throwing abuse at Wales star Liam Williams after Sunday's dramatic defeat in Paris. Wales were close to claiming their second Grand Slam in three years, only...Full Article
Six Nations 2021: Wales star suffering online abuse following dramatic defeat to France
New Zealand Herald
Welsh Rugby Union reveals online abuse sent to Wales players after France defeat
Rugby chiefs have condemned online abuse targeted at Wales players after their Guinness Six Nations Grand Slam dreams were ended.
Belfast Telegraph