AstraZeneca may have used outdated info in vaccine trial: U.S.
AstraZeneca reported on Monday that its COVID-19 vaccine provided strong protection among adults of all ages in a long-anticipated U.S. studyFull Article
The US watchdog urged AstraZeneca to "ensure the most accurate, up-to-date efficacy data be made public as quickly as possible."
WASHINGTON (AP) — Results from a U.S. trial of AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine may have used "outdated information," U.S. federal..