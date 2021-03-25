Scott Brown’s 14-year association with Celtic set to come to an end after agreeing pre-contract deal to join Aberdeen as player-coach
Celtic skipper Scott Brown will join Aberdeen in a player-coach role this summer, the Dons have confirmed. The 35-year-old has agreed a pre-contract deal, and will link up with newly-appointed boss Stephen Glass, who played with Brown at Hibernian. “The opportunity to bring a player of Scott’s calibre, a leader who has more European appearances […]Full Article