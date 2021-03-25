Jamie Carragher can’t resist another cheeky jibe at Gary Neville as he says it will be ‘hours’ before he sacks new Salford boss Gary Bowyer before deleting tweet
Published
Jamie Carragher couldn’t resist another dig at Gary Neville as he asked whether it ‘hours or days’ before new Salford City boss Gary Bowyer got the boot. Bowyer was appointed Salford’s third manager of the season after the League Two club parted company with Richie Wellens on Monday. Bowyer’s last managerial job was with Bradford, […]Full Article