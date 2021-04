Juventus goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon has been suspended for one match for using a “blasphemous expression” during Juventus’ 4-0 win at Parma in December. The 43-year-old was caught on camera committing the offence when shouting instructions to team-mate Manolo Portanova. The Italian Football Federation (FIGC) opened disciplinary proceedings against Buffon earlier this year and he was […]