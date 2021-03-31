18 therapists defend Deshaun Watson, as two more women file lawsuits against him
Deshaun Watson's legal team releases statements in support of the Texans quarterback from 18 therapists, as two more lawsuits are filed against him.
What is the truth?
Fourteen women have alleged they were assaulted by Watson during separate incidents in 2020 and 2021.