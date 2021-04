Trent Alexander-Arnold has been â€˜exploited defensivelyâ€™ and Jurgen Klopp â€˜went too farâ€™ by questioning Liverpool full-backâ€™s England omission

Trent Alexander-Arnold has been exposed and ‘exploited’ at the back this season and didn’t deserve a call-up to the latest England squad, believes Tony Cascarino. And the talkSPORT host said Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp ‘went too far’ with his reaction to the 22-year-old’s Three Lions snub after he questioned Gareth Southgate’s decision-making for leaving out […]