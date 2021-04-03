Arsenal star Kieran Tierney adds to Mikel Arteta’s injury woes as defender limps off against Liverpool with Bukayo Saka, David Luiz and Emile Smith Rowe sidelined
Kieran Tierney has added to Arsenal’s injury woes by limping off against Liverpool at the Emirates. The Scotland defender had done a good job of keeping Mohamed Salah quiet before being forced off in the first minute of first-half stoppage time on Saturday evening. Tierney clashed with Liverpool midfielder James Milner and came off worse […]Full Article