No. 1 Barty wins Miami Open after Andreescu retires
Ash Barty pushed a forehand winner into the open court as her opponent, Bianca Andreescu, laid on her back in the far corner, injured yet again. With that,…Full Article
Playing outside of Australia for the first time since February 2020, Ash Barty has won her second successive Miami title.
Bianca Andreescu was forced to end her Miami Open final against Ash Barty due to an ankle injury. After some medical attention, the..