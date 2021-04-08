Pound-for-pound great Demetrious Johnson KO’d by vicious knee to the face while Eddie Alvarez is DQ’d on night of violence at ONE Championship
Published
Demetrious Johnson was handed the first knockout defeat of his career in his ONE Championship flyweight title fight against Adriano Moraes on Wednesday night. In another major shock for the promotion, fellow former UFC champion Eddie Alvarez was controversially disqualified in his fight against Iuri Lapicus for allegedly aiming shots to the back of the […]Full Article