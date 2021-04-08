Manchester United seize control of Europa League quarter-final vs Granada as Marcus Rashford reaches personal milestone and Bruno Fernandes slots penalty to put Red Devils in command
Marcus Rashford scored his 20th goal of the season and Bruno Fernandes slotted a late penalty to put Manchester United in total command of their Europa League quarter-final against Granada. For the first time in his career, England striker Rashford made it 20 goals in consecutive seasons as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men recorded a comfortable […]Full Article