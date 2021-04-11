Former baseball star Alex Rodriguez and e-commerce mogul Marc Lore signed a letter of intent Saturday to buy the TimberwolvesFull Article
Alex Rodriguez, Marc Lore in agreement to buy Minnesota Timberwolves
FOX Sports0 shares 2 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
T-wolves owner: A-Rod, partner in agreement to buy NBA club
SeattlePI.com
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Former baseball star Alex Rodriguez and e-commerce mogul Marc Lore signed a letter of intent Saturday to buy..
-
Alex Rodriguez Near Deal to Purchase Timberwolves and Lynx
NYTimes.com
-
Alex Rodriguez joining bid to buy Minnesota Timberwolves
USATODAY.com
-
Former MLB star Alex Rodriguez, billionaire Marc Lore finalizing agreement to buy Timberwolves
CBS Sports
-
Former MLB star Alex Rodriguez, billionaire Marc Lore finalizing agreement to buy Timberwolves
Upworthy
You might like
More coverage
Sources: A-Rod, Lore nearing deal to buy Wolves
ESPN
Alex Rodriguez and billionaire Marc Lore are finalizing a deal to purchase the Timberwolves, sources told ESPN's Adrian..