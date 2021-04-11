Manchester United flop Matteo Darmian puts Inter Milan closer to beating Juventus and Cristiano Ronaldo to Serie A title, and ex-Chelsea boss Antonio Conte celebrates wildly
Inter Milan have moved a step closer to beating Juventus and Cristiano Ronaldo to the Serie A title. The Nerazzurri beat Cagliari 1-0 on Sunday, putting them once again 11 points ahead of rivals AC Milan. With eight games to go in Italy, Internazionale are also 12 points ahead of Juve, who have won the […]Full Article