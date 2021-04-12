Conor McGregor launches astonishing tirade against Dustin Poirier after charity donation revelations and says July trilogy bout is OFF
Conor McGregor has declared his rematch with Dustin Poirier is OFF in an expletive-laden rant on social media. McGregor took to Twitter to hit back at Poirier’s recent revelations that the Irishman hadn’t delivered on his vow to donate $500,000 to Dustin Poirier’s charitable organisation – the Good Fight Foundation. “You’re ripped you inbred hillbilly. […]Full Article