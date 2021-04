After both he and team-mate Sebastian Buemi were dropped by the junior Red Bull team today known as AlphaTauri in 2011 to make way for Daniel Ricciardo and Jean-Eric Vergne, Alguersuari spent two years as a Pirelli F1 tester and raced in the inaugural season of Formula E for Virgin Racing before announcing his retirement in 2015.

The Spaniard now works as a professional musician under the stage ...Keep reading