Jesse Lingard can give competition to Bruno Fernandes and will be ‘desperate’ to play for Man United, believes Paul Scholes, as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer ready to welcome back playmaker after stunning West Ham loan
Published
Paul Scholes believes Jesse Lingard will be ‘desperate’ to play for Manchester United as he backed him to provide competition to Bruno Fernandes next season. The 28-year-old has been a revelation on loan at West Ham, scoring eight times and contributing four assists in just nine appearances for the Champions League chasing Hammers, who would […]Full Article