Press Conference Scheduel 2021 Emilia Romagna GP

THURSDAY, 15 APRIL, 1400 HOURS LOCAL TIME Carlos Sainz (Ferrari) Sergio Pérez (Red Bull) Lance Stroll (Aston Martin) George Russell (Williams) Kimi Räikkönen (Alfa Romeo) Nikita Mazepin (Haas) Esteban Ocon (Alpine) Valtteri Bottas (Mercedes) Antonio Giovinazzi (Alfa Romeo) Charles Leclerc (Ferrari) Mick Schumacher (Haas) Max Verstappen (Red Bull) Fernando Alonso (Alpine) Lando Norris (McLaren) Daniel Ricciardo.....check out full post »

