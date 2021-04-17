Bayern boss Hansi Flick has confirmed he will leave the club at the end of the season, with reports suggesting he will replace Joachim Low as Germany manager after the European ChampionshipFull Article
Hansi Flick confirms Bayern Munich exit after fallout with club chiefs
