European Club Association say they are ‘strongly opposed’ to European Super League proposals as twelve clubs fail to attend ’emergency meeting’ following huge backlash
Published
The European Club Association has said it is ‘strongly opposed’ to a European Super League after holding an ’emergency meeting’ on Sunday evening. Real Madrid president Florentino Perez, Juventus chairman Andrea Agnelli, Liverpool’s John W. Henry, Man United’s Joel Glazer and Arsenal’s Stan Kroenke are said to be leading the clubs in their chase for […]Full Article