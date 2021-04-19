‘Bill Shankly and Sir Matt Busby will be turning in their graves’ – Football stars react to new European Super League plans on talkSPORT as Man United, Liverpool and fellow Premier League big six blasted for ‘greed’
Published
The Premier League’s ‘bix six’ have been slammed for their shameless ‘greed’ and for tearing up the foundations they were built on by agreeing to join a new European Super League (ESL). Liverpool, Manchester United, Man City, Chelsea, Arsenal and Tottenham have signed up as founders of the controversial breakaway league with the bombshell plans […]Full Article