Jose Mourinho sacked: Next Tottenham manager odds with Julian Nagelsmann, Brendan Rodgers or Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard to replace axed boss
Published
Tottenham Hotspur have sacked manager Jose Mourinho just six days before their Carabao Cup final with Manchester City. Spurs currently sit seventh in the Premier League and their chances of making the top four and qualifying for the Champions League have become slimmer following their 2-2 draw with Everton. Former player Ryan Mason and Chris […]Full Article