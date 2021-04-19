Gary Neville vs Jurgen Klopp: Sky Sports pundit clashes with German in incredible exchange as Liverpool boss hits back at ‘thrown under a bus’ European Super League comment
Published
Jurgen Klopp and Gary Neville exchanged tense words about Liverpool’s inclusion in the proposed European Super League on Monday night. Twelve clubs – including the Premier League’s so-called ‘big six’ – are part of plans which would fundamentally alter the shape of European football. Manchester United icon had lambasted the plans and called for the Premier League’s […]Full Article