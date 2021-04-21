Arsenal â€˜accept mediocrityâ€™ and Stan Kroenke â€˜doesnâ€™t really care about their successâ€™, says Simon Jordan, who believes Gunners owner was major player behind European Super League

Simon Jordan believes Arsenal owner Stan Kroenke was a major player behind the â€˜laughableâ€™ failed European Super League project. The Super League came to an almighty halt on Tuesday as the Premier Leagueâ€™s â€˜big sixâ€™ clubs withdrew from the competition following a furious backlash. Real Madrid president Florentino Perez was fronting the Super League, with [â€¦]