Arsenal fans plan Stan Kroenke protest and Gunners slammed for ‘quoting Rocky Rocastle’ while conspiring to take the club away from supporters with European Super League plans
Published
Arsenal fans are planning to stage a mass protest against owner Stan Kroenke on Friday, with talkSPORT told ‘it isn’t over’ after the club pulled out of the European Super League. The Gunners board penned an open letter to supporters on Tuesday announcing their breakaway U-turn, following a monumental backlash. The north London giants admitted […]Full Article