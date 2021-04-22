Manchester United supporters protested outside the club's Carrington training ground this morning with 'Glazers Out' banners and were met by Ole Gunnar Solskjaer as well as first-team playersFull Article
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's chat with protesting fans at Carrington about Glazers
Daily Star0 shares 2 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
News24.com | PICTURES | Man United fans gain access to training ground during protest against the Glazers
News24
Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer spoke to a group of fans who took their protests against the Glazers to the training..
-
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer talks to protesting Manchester United fans as entrance to Carrington training complex gets blocked in rally against Glazers after European Super League saga
talkSPORT
-
Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer addresses fan protest against Glazer ownership
BBC News
-
Solskjaer addresses Man Utd training ground fan protest
BBC News
-
Man Utd fans gain access to training ground during protest against the Glazers
Belfast Telegraph