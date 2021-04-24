After 10 of the 12 clubs involved in the creation of the breakaway competition quickly dropped out under an escalating backlash, Barcelona president Joan Laporta emerged on Thursday as the sole supporter of the plan hatched by Real Madrid counterpart Florentino Perez.Full Article
Barcelona chief Laporte insists big clubs must have say in revenue
