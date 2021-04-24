‘No leaders, no direction, not good enough’ – Liverpool and Jurgen Klopp criticised after crumbling to late draw with Newcastle as Anfield woes continue
Liverpool and manager Jurgen Klopp have been criticised for their appalling game management after crumbling to a stunning late draw with Newcastle. The Reds’ Anfield woes continued on Saturday afternoon, as the wasteful hosts were forced to share the points after a last-gasp Magpies equaliser in the fifth minute of added time. Mohamed Salah looked […]Full Article