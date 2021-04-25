Manchester United fans fly a plane over Elland Road calling for Glazer family to leave club before Leeds game after failed European Super League plans
Manchester United fans called for the Glazer family to leave the club after flying a plane over Elland Road ahead of their Premier League clash with Leeds on Sunday. United were one of the 12 founding members of the breakaway competition last Sunday, before withdrawing just 48 hours later following a huge public backlash to […]Full Article