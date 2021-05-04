Manchester United staff ‘feared for their safety’ after drunken supporter stormed dressing room during angry anti-Glazer protests amid European Super League furore
Manchester United staff feared for their safety after being confronted by a drunken fan who got into the first-team dressing room during Sunday’s Old Trafford protest. The Daily Mail claim that nine staff, including team doctors, physios, masseurs and kit men, were preparing for the Premier League clash with Liverpool when around 200 protesters forced […]Full Article