While a final decision will be taken in a month’s time but it is understood that even the Indian cricket board is jittery about holding the 16-team tournament in October-November after the ongoing IPL had to be suspended because of multiple COVID-19 cases inside the bio-bubble.Full Article
T20 World Cup set for UAE shift after IPL 2021 suspension
Mid-Day0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
T20 World Cup could be moved to United Arab Emirates
(MENAFN - Colombo Gazette) This year's Twenty20 World Cup could be moved to the United Arab Emirates if India continues to suffer..
MENAFN.com