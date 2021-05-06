Yu Darvish tossed 5.2 innings, allowing just two runs against the Pittsburgh Pirates as his San Diego Padres pulled out a 4-2 win on Wednesday night. Catcher Victor Caratini homered in the victory.Full Article
Yu Darvish holds Pirates in check on way to Padres’ 4-2 win
